State: Duluth plasma center must accept donations from transgender, nonbinary residents
State: Duluth plasma center must accept donations from transgender, nonbinary residents
Brady Slater - Duluth News Tribune
10/7/21
The ruling comes two years after CSL Plasma denied a person the ability to donate in Duluth and Minneapolis locations.
Read Full Story on duluthnewstribune.com
