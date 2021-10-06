State Health Department Blasted Over Nursing Home Oversight
State Health Department Blasted Over Nursing Home Oversight
CalMatters - Patch on MSN.com
10/6/21
The CA Department of Public Health blames staffing shortages, turnover, training and pandemic pressures at Tuesday’s hearing at the Capitol.
Read Full Story on patch.com
