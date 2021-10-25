The new public gathering area at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park named Iipay ~ Tipai Kumeyaay Mut Niihepok (Land of the First People). For the first time in over 25 years, State Parks expanded the state historic park’s footprint by transforming a former California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) office complex into a new outdoor space that honors the culture of the Kumeyaay Nation and their enduring relationship with the San Diego River and Old Town San Diego.