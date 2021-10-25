[]
State Parks expands Old Town San Diego State Historic Park and honors the 'Land of the First People'
The new public gathering area at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park named Iipay ~ Tipai Kumeyaay Mut Niihepok (Land of the First People). For the first time in over 25 years, State Parks expanded the state historic park’s footprint by transforming a former California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) office complex into a new outdoor space that honors the culture of the Kumeyaay Nation and their enduring relationship with the San Diego River and Old Town San Diego.