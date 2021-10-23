State senator calls for ban on live ammunition and real guns on California movie sets
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati; 10 locations to open over next six years
Notre Dame Makes Top 3 For Elite Safety Xavier Nwankpa
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hamilton vs Verstappen: 'Most exciting championship in twenty years'
Community rallying to help couples after Butler County venue catches fire
Iowa football flips three-star running back Kaleb Johnson visit during Penn State thriller
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
As Broadway Returns, Shows Rethink and Restage Depictions of Race
Sohn: Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has advice for his fellow politicians
Cold case playing cards featuring some Butler County cases removed from Hamilton County Jail for 'security reasons'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mines: Cameron Hill's crowning jewel: Boynton Park
As Broadway Returns, Shows Rethink and Restage Depictions of Race
Sohn: Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has advice for his fellow politicians
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
As Broadway Returns, Shows Rethink and Restage Depictions of Race
Sohn: Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has advice for his fellow politicians
Lewis Hamilton wants to be remembered for creating change rather than winning titles
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
State senator calls for ban on live ammunition and real guns on California movie sets
Dorany PinedaStaff Writer Oct. 23, 2021 11:17 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
California state Sen. Dave Cortese says he will introduce legislation to prevent accidental shootings on movie sets and in theatrical productions.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
And just like that, Northern California has rain
Visualizing California's stunning shipping gridlock
Adin Hill Has Risen to the Occasion So Far for San Jose
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL