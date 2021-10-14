Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island
Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island
10/14/21
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said
Read Full Story on arklatexhomepage.com
