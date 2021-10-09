Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 7 Buckeyes bury Maryland 66-17
Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 7 Buckeyes bury Maryland 66-17
MITCH STACY, Associated Press - myhighplains.com
10/9/21
C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes, Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions and the No. 7 Buckeyes steamrolled Maryland 66-17 on Saturday. Stroud and the
