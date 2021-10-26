Sunday's rain total broke a 113-year-old-record; more rain forecast, but Beggars' Night should be dry
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Coldplay bringing tour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale next year
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Texans film room: Inside Desmond King's debut as punt returner
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: Felt 'disconnected' in return from COVD-19 absence
Houston Texans' David Johnson opens up on Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins trade stress
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Phoenix-area officials warn of rise in crashes involving pedestrians on Halloween
Packers playing with house money on Thursday night vs. Cardinals
NFL: Cardinals move to 7-0 for first time since 1970s
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Packers vs. Cardinals odds, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 126-85 run
Packers playing with house money on Thursday night vs. Cardinals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Packers playing with house money on Thursday night vs. Cardinals
Kyler Murray and Julie Ertz aided successful Cardinals debut for Zach Ertz
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: Felt 'disconnected' in return from COVD-19 absence
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sunday's rain total broke a 113-year-old-record; more rain forecast, but Beggars' Night should be dry
Philip Joens - Des Moines Register
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Des Moines broke a century-old rain record Sunday. More rain will come this week as an atmospheric river event moves east.
Read Full Story on desmoinesregister.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa football's key to beating Wisconsin? 'We have to run the ball to have a chance to win'
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
PlayUp's footprint expands via Iowa iGaming market access
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL