Suspect arrested following standoff in Lake Charles
Suspect arrested following standoff in Lake Charles
KPLC Digital Team,Jennifer Lott - KPLC on MSN.com
10/16/21
A man was arrested after a standoff on 17th Street involving the Lake Charles Police Department and the LCPD SWAT Team, police say.
Read Full Story on kplctv.com
