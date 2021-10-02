Syracuse defeats North Carolina for 1st time since 2015 title game, wins 5-0
Syracuse defeats North Carolina for 1st time since 2015 title game, wins 5-0
By Kyle Chouinard - The Daily Orange
10/2/21
In a matchup between two teams coming in on four-game winning streaks, Syracuse picked up its first win over UNC in six years.
Read Full Story on dailyorange.com
