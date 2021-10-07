Take a peek inside the wild world of foraging in Central California
Take a peek inside the wild world of foraging in Central California
Rachel Schnalzer Oct. 7, 2021
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Bay laurel leaves, elderberry and prickly pears can all be found growing in San Luis Obispo. Learn how to identify these ingredients — and more — on a foraging tour.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
