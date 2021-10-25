Teenager dies after shooting in Greenville Co., homicide investigation underway
Teenager dies after shooting in Greenville Co., homicide investigation underway
Bethany Fowler - WSPA
10/25/21
A teenager has died early Monday morning following a shooting in Greenville County. A homicide investigation is underway.
