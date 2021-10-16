Tempe historical records find schools, parks, street names linked to KKK members
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Harris, Krahe lead Bison past Senior for fourth straight win
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka: Predictions, odds and how to watch the Indian Wells 2021 women's final in the US
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Golden Bears rally in second half to stop Rustlers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Helena man sentenced to 10 years for meth, firearms charges
Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs during smuggling raids
Serbia's leader defends right to buy weapons where he wants
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Serbia's leader defends right to buy weapons where he wants
The Belgrade Announces Lineup of Performances For November
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Bison rumble to rout of Skyview at homecoming game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tempe historical records find schools, parks, street names linked to KKK members
Haleigh Kochanski, The Arizona Republic - Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Historical research found ties between some city institutions and landmarks that were named after KKK members in Tempe, including former mayors.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Buffs extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout
Teacher to roll out new 'Mortimer the Moose' book
Salvadoran pupusas, canasta tacos and frog legs: 3 best bites I ate in Phoenix this week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL