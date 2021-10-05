Tennessee's $15 million license plate change-out will start in January
Tennessee's $15 million license plate change-out will start in January
@TimesFreePress - Times Free Press
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday unveiled Tennessee's new standard license plate, scheduled to hit the roads in January.
Read Full Story on timesfreepress.com
