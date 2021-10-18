Terror at the mall: Multiple people shot as Pennsylvania shoppers scream in terror
Terror at the mall: Multiple people shot as Pennsylvania shoppers scream in terror
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton - BizPac Review
10/18/21
Gunshots rang out in a Pennsylvania shopping mall wounding four people. Two others were injured fleeing the scene. There were no fatalities.
Read Full Story on bizpacreview.com
