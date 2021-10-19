Tesla takes on insurtechs with usage-based insurance rollout in Texas
Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants talks
Tesla takes on insurtechs with usage-based insurance rollout in Texas
Victor Chatenay - Business Insider
10/19/21
Tesla launches its first usage-based insurance product in Texas, going up against insurtechs. But is the scoring system premature?
