Texas A&M hosting top prospect Walter Nolen during Alabama game
Texas A&M hosting top prospect Walter Nolen during Alabama game
Logan Newman - Yahoo! Sports
10/9/21
Texas A&M's Saturday against Alabama is even more important than a normal matchup against the Crimson Tide would be: The Aggies are hosting the top prospect in the nation.
Read Full Story on usatodayhss.com
