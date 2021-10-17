Texas GOP Advances New Maps That Would Tighten Slipping Grip
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Eastside Highway lunacy
Montana’s Stone-Manning confirmed as BLM director in close Senate vote
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Eastside Highway lunacy
Montana’s new COVID-19 crisis: How is Gov. Gianforte responding?
Preview: Sac State football prepares for a battle against Montana University
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
High volume of praying mantis sightings signals shift to the Missoula bug world
Bitterroot Climate Action group partners with UM on climate change project
University of Montana theater uses residents' words to discuss laws affecting LGBTQ community
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Missoula Children's Theatre to Present BROADWAY, OFF BROADWAY: ALL TOGETHER NOW!
Missoula County reports 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Montanans rally to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas GOP Advances New Maps That Would Tighten Slipping Grip
Associated Press - Patch on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Texas Republicans on Saturday night closed in on redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Long Drink Mellows Out the Frogs' Loss to OU
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots: Live stream, time, betting odds, how to watch
A Dallas biotech company and UT Dallas are developing a rapid breath test for COVID-19 screening
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL