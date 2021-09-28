Texas man admits to killing 5 including Arizona girlfriend who was reported missing
Texas man admits to killing 5 including Arizona girlfriend who was reported missing
Associated Press - The Arizona Republic
9/28/21
When police asked Jason Thornburg about any other killings, he said he sacrificed his girlfriend in Arizona, according to the arrest warrant.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
