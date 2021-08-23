Texas Republicans renew effort to advance voting bill as Democrats regroup
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How Catering to Stoners and the Service Industry Crowd Made Dallas Pizzeria Zalat a Massive Success
Why Was A Fort Worth Gunman Stoned To Death By An Angry Crowd?
Leon Bridges on new album ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jumping World Cup Is tbird Bound
Fascinating New Details Shared tor the "Epic-Sized" YELLOWSTONE Prequel Series 1883
Yuengling beer officially hits store shelves across Lone Star State
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Drive Shack To Open New Puttery Concept In Texas
Van Boening & Fisher Take Texas Open 9 Ball Titles
PBR World Finals announces permanent move to Fort Worth
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Drive Shack To Open New Puttery Concept In Texas
PBR World Finals moving to Fort Worth, Texas in 2022
Mary Lou Dupree-Freeman
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Drive Shack To Open New Puttery Concept In Texas
Van Boening & Fisher Take Texas Open 9 Ball Titles
Mary Lou Dupree-Freeman
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas Republicans renew effort to advance voting bill as Democrats regroup
NBCNews - NBC News on MSN.com
8/23/21
Join the Community
shares
A state House committee is hearing public testimony on sweeping changes to elections Monday morning as the clock ticks on a second special session.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Tale
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We're in a Happy Place
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now Facing Felony Charges
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL