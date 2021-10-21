Texas urges Supreme Court to leave 6-week abortion ban intact
Texas urges Supreme Court to leave 6-week abortion ban intact
John Kruzel - The Hill
10/21/21
Texas' attorney general on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny efforts to upend the state’s 6-week abortion ban.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
