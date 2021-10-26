Thank you for supporting York's First Parish Church pumpkin patch
Thank you for supporting York's First Parish Church pumpkin patch
Courtesy of First Parish Church - Seacoastonline.com
10/26/21
Volunteers transform the lawns surrounding the Parish House into a magical place where folks come to select their pumpkins and gourds.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
