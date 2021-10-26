The 120th CBC in Minnesota
The 120th CBC in Minnesota
@audubonsociety - National Audubon Society
10/26/21
Duluth and NE Minnesota had higher than average snowfall, having been hit by a record snowfall in the beginning of December. A second major snowstorm blanketed most of the state at the end of the month.
