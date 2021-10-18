The Atlanta Braves Have Become The Atlanta Rays And Lead LA, 2-0
.
The Atlanta Braves Have Become The Atlanta Rays And Lead LA, 2-0
Ray Glier - Forbes
10/18/21
The Atlanta Braves have followed the Tampa Bay Rays model of run prevention and irregular baseball and have a two games to none lead in the NLCS.
