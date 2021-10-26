The chicken question: Oklahoma City Council to debate legalizing city coops
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The chicken question: Oklahoma City Council to debate legalizing city coops
Hogan Gore, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The OKC ordinance as it stands would allow residents to house no more than six chickens and does not require a special permit or documentation.
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Where does Oklahoma land in the latest FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff projections?
Judge says Oklahoma can proceed with 5 lethal injections
What is Lincoln Riley's Endgame With His Muted Praise for Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL