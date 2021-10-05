The 'Dinah' leaving desert as LPGA major gets new sponsor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
J&J recipients feel left out in rollout of booster shots
Rick's Bar Gets $500 Fine + RESH 2022 + Road Tests in Providence
The Ultimate Fishing Bucket List – 5 Unique Fishing Experiences In The United States
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Two men celebrated their friend's weddings with flare guns. Now they each will pay a $5,000 fine.
‘There’s a lot of smoke here’: RI lawmakers push for answers on brand-new firm’s $5M consulting contract
Area volleyball roundup, scores: Wagner runs win streak up to eight
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Zurier wins Democratic primary for vacant RI Senate seat, unofficial results show
Voters on Providence’s East Side can’t lose in the special Senate primary today
Two men celebrated their friend's weddings with flare guns. Now they each will pay a $5,000 fine.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Providence's East Side casts ballots in Senate District 3 Democratic primary
Hometown Hero: West Warwick’s Mae D’Ambra
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Providence Pumpkin Farms
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The 'Dinah' leaving desert as LPGA major gets new sponsor
Doug Ferguson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Next year will be the final leap into “Poppie's Pond,” ending 40 years of the only LPGA major held on the same course and still known in some corners simply
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ask the R-S mailbag coronavirus edition: Why quarantine kids? Why are more people dying of COVID-19?
European Electric Car Market Worth $855.17 Billion (11.9 Million Units) by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
End Of Mask Mandates On The Horizon As LA's COVID Rates Fall
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL