The endlessly charming Prashanti Aswani tells us how she built her illustrative career
@itsnicethat - It’s Nice That
10/18/21
Fresh off co-directing and animating Between There And Here ft. Yo-Yo ma by Hrishikesh Hirway, we speak to Prashanti on her dazzling animation craft.
Read Full Story on itsnicethat.com
