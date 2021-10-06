The fishy business of artificial reefs
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Super Bowl shuffle: What it would mean to bring the big game to the suburbs
Bar stories across the street, and across the tracks, in Glendale: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was
Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers — why not the 49ers?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Niners Pro-Bowler Offers Ominous Words For Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals
Four Peaks Neurology Announces Dr. Jayme S. Blais, Psy.D. as Newest Addition to their Practice
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The dispute over how the Legislature loads the state budget with policy changes has decades-old roots
Niners Pro-Bowler Offers Ominous Words For Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 5 matchup vs. Cardinals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
49ers get good news on injuries to Garoppolo, Williams
Super Bowl shuffle: What it would mean to bring the big game to the suburbs
Preview: Cardinals Look to Take NFC West Lead Against Undefeated Rams
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The fishy business of artificial reefs
Science X staff - Phys.org
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
UNSW scientists have uncovered why artificial reefs attract more small foraging fish, or baitfish, than natural reefs.
Read Full Story on phys.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Indiana physicians opening ASC with fixed, upfront prices
Catholic schools report 3 positive cases of COVID-19 since return to in-class learning
Boy, 14, arrested at Ben Davis football game in connection to Sept. 3 shooting, IMPD says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL