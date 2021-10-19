The Fossil Fuel Industry Is Killing Pennsylvania Twice Over
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Winnebago County sees highest number of overdose deaths in 2020, predict more fatalities this year
High school football: Winneconne misses out on Bay Conference title, looks ahead to playoffs
Heating bills will jump as much as 54% this winter compared to last year, federal forecast says
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Making History, Remembering History: UWEC Professor Co-Directs Hmong History Exhibit Project
Winnebago County sees highest number of overdose deaths in 2020, predict more fatalities this year
Local K9 finds drugs on driver, tracks down suspect hiding in the woods
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 lockdowns took a huge financial toll on the local indie music scene. Artists are still fighting their way back.
4 teens in custody following homicide investigation near Wauwatosa
Shuda named The Reporter editor; Kern to lead business team; Dittman to be night, non-dailies editor
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
4 teens in custody following homicide investigation near Wauwatosa
Smith: Lake Winnebago trawl proves strength in numbers
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The Fossil Fuel Industry Is Killing Pennsylvania Twice Over
- Gizmodo on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Coal wrought ecological, public health, and economic havoc in Pennsylvania. Now, the fracking industry is doing it all over again.
Read Full Story on gizmodo.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Beaver County's COVID cases up 4.3%; Pennsylvania cases fall 9.6%
We're entering a new era that will provide stronger support for struggling families in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Paul Muschick: Pennsylvania was wise not to dangle millions as bait to get people vaccinated. Here's why
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL