The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A Deaf Man Who Couldn't Hear Police Commands Was Tased And Spent 4 Months In Jail
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Deaf Man Beaten By Cops, Jailed Because He Could Not Understand Them: Lawsuit
Police in Colorado accused of beating, tasing deaf man who couldn’t understand them
Deaf man sues police in Colorado over alleged excessive use of force
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Deaf Man Claims Two Police Officers Attacked Him For Not Understanding Their Commands
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated
The Associated Press - Tulsa World
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
DALLAS — United Airlines officials say nearly half the employees facing dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to support what matters
HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2 From the Air: Study
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL