The legacy of John Walker Jones
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
568 new COVID infections, 10 more virus deaths reported in San Diego County
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting San Diego Patches
Low-Pressure System to Usher in Cooler San Diego Area Weather Midweek
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
School walkouts planned in California against vaccine mandate
Early hopeful signs from California's plan to bring back monarch butterflies
Tijuana duo indicted in hostage-taking death of San Diego teen
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
California parents keeping students home from school to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate
San Diego Opera Opens Fall Concerts with Star Stephanie Blythe’s Take on Mercer Songbook
Early hopeful signs from California's plan to bring back monarch butterflies
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
San Diego Opera Opens Fall Concerts with Star Stephanie Blythe’s Take on Mercer Songbook
Early hopeful signs from California's plan to bring back monarch butterflies
They lost the first battle for San Diego’s sports arena site. Now they’re mounting a comeback
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
The legacy of John Walker Jones
Bill Miller - Mail Tribune
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Just before COVID hit, I was walking around the grassy area on the northern end of the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center (yesteryear’s Camp White). I came across a small concrete monument in the
Read Full Story on mailtribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'It has been an honor': Regional superintendent of schools retiring effective Sept. 30
First ETF linked to Bitcoin is set to make its debut
The Red Sox are obsessed with the inferior version of Robyn's classic 'Dancing on My Own'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL