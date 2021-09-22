Things You Can Legally Do in the US When You Turn 18

Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.

In the end, every state's laws are a little different. But most states allow those who turn 18 to do the following without a parent's permission:

Get a tattoo or piercing

Vote

Enlist in the military

Buy fireworks

Buy spray paint

Buy a pet

Drink alcohol outside the U.S.

Make medical decisions

Give blood

Sue someone

Be on a jury

Try their luck with the lottery

Change their name

Get a credit card

Buy stock

Buy real estate

Buy a car

Adopt a child

Get married

Run for state office (in most states)

Work in a bar and serve drinks (even though you can't yet consume alcohol)

Buy pornography

Have sex with someone 18 or over

Be tried as an adult for a crime you commit

Do you know what you can't do at 18?

Buy cigarettes (21)

Buy alcohol (21)

Buy marijuana (21, where it's legal)

Rent a car (25)

This is just a friendly reminder that just because you can doesn't mean you should.

One of the most important things about legally becoming an adult is taking responsibility for your own actions. You are in control of your life. So make wise choices and steer your life in the direction you want it to go.

Are you over 18? What smart or not-so-smart decisions did you make at the age of 18? What advice would you give someone who's turning 18? Tell us in the comments!