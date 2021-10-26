This Delaware picture book helps kids identify trauma
This Delaware picture book helps kids identify trauma
Holly Quinn - Technical
10/26/21
How do you talk about to children about a trauma they've experienced? This book by counselor Shawnisha Thomas can help.
Read Full Story on technical.ly
