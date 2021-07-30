This Is Why We Don't Mess With Hurricanes (A Story in Videos)

Hurricanes are no joke. Here are four members of the news media who put themselves in the way of a hurricane—and lived to tell about it.

Disclaimer: The antics of these journalists are by no means encouraged. Don't be stupid. In the wake of violent, catastrophic hurricanes, please stay inside.

Hurricane Irma | Florida | 2017

And one more from Irma:

Hurricane Jeanne | Florida | 2004

Hurricane Ike | Texas | 2008

Bonus Video: Hurricane Florence | North Carolina | 2018

And here's one more video clip for fun. In this one, the reporter is clearly a drama queen. Check out the cool dudes sauntering effortlessly across the street behind him!

