This Rochester jazz club near Kodak hosted legends like Nat 'King' Cole, Dizzy Gillespie
This Rochester jazz club near Kodak hosted legends like Nat 'King' Cole, Dizzy Gillespie
Alan Morrell - Democrat and Chronicle on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The club was a compact place that was often jam-packed with jazz-loving customers. So whatever happened to Squeezers?
Read Full Story on democratandchronicle.com
