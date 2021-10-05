Thousands without power in East Valley after storms hit
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Aspen football rolls over defending champion Rifle, Roaring Fork grabs first win in 5 years; Glenwood, Basalt lose
Canadians rock at Run Rabbit Run 100-miler
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tales from the Tread: Museum’s History Happy Hours return
ACLU Colorado Is More Powerful Than Ever At The State Capitol — But At What Cost?
Letter: Wild horse roundup is a warning cry for the West
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
Tales from the Tread: Museum’s History Happy Hours return
Survey: Residents Rank Quality Of Life High In Coronado
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Thousands without power in East Valley after storms hit
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Thousands of people in the East Valley were without power Tuesday afternoon after a strong storm brought rain and wind to the area, while more severe weather could be on the way.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
UCLA football won't underestimate winless Arizona
Feds: Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants
Treasury Department warns Arizona governor over using federal Covid funds for anti-mask school programs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL