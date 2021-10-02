Three instant takeaways from WSU's 21-6 victory at Cal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Three instant takeaways from WSU's 21-6 victory at Cal
@CougfanCOM - 247 Sports
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The Washington State defense dominated the day, shutting down Cal’s offense and coming up with a couple crucial late stops to help WSU secure a 21-6 victory
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
TV Take: Calvin Jackson Jr. makes the best WSU catch in recent history as the Cougars hold onto its early lead against Cal
This time, fortune favors the Cougars: Washington State handles Cal for first win at Berkeley since 2013
GABBY PETITO: Petito's mom joins Twitter, demands Brian Laundrie turn himself in: 'Mama bear is getting angry!'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL