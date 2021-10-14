Three Sisters at Blackberry Mountain resort featured in New York Times' best of 2021 list
Three Sisters at Blackberry Mountain resort featured in New York Times' best of 2021 list
Brooks Holton - Knox News on MSN.com
10/14/21
shares
Located at the scenic Blackberry Mountain resort, Three Sisters serves cutting-edge southern cuisine made with fresh eastern Tennessee ingredients.
Read Full Story on knoxnews.com
