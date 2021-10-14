Ticket sales as strong as ever at Dayton after season in near-empty UD Arena
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
KRQE Newsfeed: Ethics complaint, Guilty verdict, Breezy spots, Bus brawl, Major upgrades
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California Will Require Retailers To Include Gender-Neutral Toy Sections
PSEG Recognizes Helen Keller National Center
US unemployment claims fall to lowest level since pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FAA was tricked to certify Boeing 737 Max: US Federal Jury returned a new indictment
Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes
Idaho Medical Association Asks State Board to Probe Disinfo Doc
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
California Will Require Retailers To Include Gender-Neutral Toy Sections
22 predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season
Wreath-Laying Honors Eleanor Roosevelt's Human Rights Legacy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ticket sales as strong as ever at Dayton after season in near-empty UD Arena
David Jablonski - Dayton Daily News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Ticket sales were as strong as ever for the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team after a season of restricted attendance at UD Arena.
Read Full Story on daytondailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio's schools will never again get letter grades on their report cards
WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State ready to take on Ohio State, former top scorer Clair DeGeorge
Why Ohio State football's Ryan Day would eliminate kickoffs despite Emeka Egbuka's growing return threat
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL