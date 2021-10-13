Timothy Kerns
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'8 Chapters': Collaborative artwork between Granite Falls, Dakota Community artists-in-residence showcases a journey and story of place
20-hour mission rescues 2 hikers on Three Fingers mountain
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FCS Football: Predictions for the Best 10 Games in Week 7
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Timothy Kerns
Submitted to The Dominion Post - The Dominion Post
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Timothy Joseph “Tim” Kerns, 66, of Terra Alta, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood. He was born Feb. 6, 1955, in […]
Read Full Story on dominionpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
DHHR reports there are currently 9,703 active Covid-19 cases statewide
Day two of career expo highlights STEM, health professions
Program helps provide free costumes to kids in need
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL