Traeshon Holden and Roydell Williams give Alabama football more offensive weapons
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
What to Watch: Auburn's defense vs. Arkansas offense
AL.com Recruiting Ep. 24: Mid-season moves; Khurtiss Perry, Zach Pyron, Rodney Johnson
Around The SEC: AllAggies' Week 5 Picks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Keep working’: Auburn receivers bounce back in win at Arkansas
Auburn defense changes the game with big strip-sack against Arkansas
Zion Puckett confident, making most of starting role at safety for Auburn
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
SEC power rankings, Week 8: Georgia crushes Kentucky, Alabama rebounds
Remnants of Field Storming Serve as Motivation for Nick Saban
Statistically speaking: Auburn top-10 in fewest sacks allowed entering bye week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Return of National Night Out brings northwest Auburn community, police together
Statistically speaking: Auburn top-10 in fewest sacks allowed entering bye week
Tennessee Basketball Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Auburn's Coach Bruce Pearl to speak Oct. 21 at Frazer
Auburn re-enters AP Top 25 after beating Arkansas
Auburn looks to defeat Florida for first time since 2017
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Traeshon Holden and Roydell Williams give Alabama football more offensive weapons
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News - Tuscaloosa News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Alabama football has balance on offense and is showing depth with new weapons Traeshon Holden and Roydell Williams. They'll be needed going forward.
Read Full Story on tuscaloosanews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
25 standout schools in Alabama
After prisons, what's next for Alabama with American Rescue Plan funds?
Fort McClellan toxins, USFL reboot, retiring lawmaker: Down in Alabama
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL