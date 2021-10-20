Truck driver was nearly impaled by steel beams in Kennewick accident
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Falling Gently into the World of Naudline Pierre at the Dallas Museum of Art
New Release: TX Straight Bourbon 3rd Expression Whiskey Barrel Series
WATCH: Texas releases hype video for TCU game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fort Worth Brewer races past Abilene Cooper in big District 3-5A Division I football clash
‘Almost 100%': Fort Worth Mayor Credits Antibody Treatment for Quick Recovery From COVID-19
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Divers Search Fort Worth Waters in Hopes of Solving Cold Cases
Massive Dive Operation To Recover Cars From Fort Worth Lakes Could Help Solve Cold Cases
Fort Worth Restaurant Goldee’s is ‘Texas Monthly's’ No. 1 Spot for Best Barbecue in the State
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Alphabet’s Wing is bringing its drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2021
Fort Worth Housing Leaders Discuss Plans to Help Chronically Homeless
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Week 9 football previews for Henderson County
Mountaineers Try to Extend Series Lead Against Horned Frogs
Massive Dive Operation To Recover Cars From Fort Worth Lakes Could Help Solve Cold Cases
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Truck driver was nearly impaled by steel beams in Kennewick accident
Dylan Carter - KAPP
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Steel beams pierced through the cab of a semi-truck at S.R. 395 and Yelm St in Kennewick last night, and miraculously, the driver is safe.
Read Full Story on yaktrinews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Preview: Death Cab for Cutie at the Oxbow RiverStage
Sheriff charged with false report against Black newspaper carrier in his Tacoma neighborhood
AARP and Bellingham PD Warn: Gift Cards Are Popular With Con Artists
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL