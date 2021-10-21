Twin Falls could see more buildings pop up downtown
Twin Falls could see more buildings pop up downtown
Jack Schemmel - KMVT on MSN.com
10/21/21
The Galena Opportunity Fund and the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency of have reached an exclusive negotiating agreement to build two downtown mixed-use buildings.
Read Full Story on kmvt.com
