Two arrested after band equipment stolen from Destrehan High School is found in Mississippi
Kylee Bond - WGNO
10/14/21
Two Mississippi men were arrested after about $30,000 worth of property was stolen from a Louisiana high school.
Read Full Story on wgno.com
