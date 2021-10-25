Two months after US withdrawal, some 300 Americans still in Afghanistan
Two months after US withdrawal, some 300 Americans still in Afghanistan
Raquel Martin - WHNT
10/25/21
Nearly two months after the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan following 20 years of war, more than 300 American citizens remain in the nation now under Taliban control.
Read Full Story on woodtv.com
