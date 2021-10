Tyson® Brand Introduces Air Fried Chicken Bites - 75% Less Fat, 35% Fewer Calories¹, Same Great Taste - Plus No Antibiotics, Ever!

Tyson® brand is bringing more tasty options to the game-day table with its new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken Bites—the protein-packed snack you won't feel guilty serving your guests. Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites have 75% less fat and 35% less calories than fast food breaded chicken options1,