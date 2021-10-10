Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th round in another heavyweight thriller
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th round in another heavyweight thriller
Greg Beacham | Associated Press - Chicago Sun-Times
10/10/21
Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Wilder to retain his WBC title in the conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
