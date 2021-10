U. continues to take a "more conservative approach" to COVID-19 restrictions than recommended by the CDC

There have been 14 asymptomatic positive COVID-19 cases on campus during the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, according to the Healthy Brown COVID-19 Dashboard. Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey ’91 MA’06 called this a “substantial decline” in COVID-19 cases and a “foundational element” of the recent reductions of COVID-19 restrictions on campus.