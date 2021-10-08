U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstates enforcement of Texas' restrictive abortion law
U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstates enforcement of Texas' restrictive abortion law
NBCNews - NBC News
10/8/21
A three-judge panel says the statute, known as Senate Bill 8, is back in effect while the full court considers the state's appeal.
