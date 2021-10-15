UCLA vs. Washington: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
Summer Sweets: The Prigel Family Creamery Is a Must on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Maryland City Was Just Named the Safest City in America for the Fourth Year in a Row!
US Opioid Overdose Deaths Soar
Researchers Discover Unknown Childhood Genetic Condition and its Potential Cure
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
This Maryland City Was Just Named the Safest City in America for the Fourth Year in a Row!
Genenta Strengthens Senior Management With Key Strategic Appointments
RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Researchers Discover Unknown Childhood Genetic Condition and its Potential Cure
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UCLA vs. Washington: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
Matt Youmans, Dave Tuley Oct. 15, 2021 5:15 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
UCLA is the underdog heading into Saturday's game against Washington, but can the Bruins rediscover their early season promise over the next three games?
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pierce County Mails Ballots For 2021 General Election
'All hands on deck' at Seattle, Tacoma ports
NWSL Washington Spirit owner Steve Baldwin to sell share of club - sources
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL