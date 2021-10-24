UL earns bowl eligibility with 28-27 win over Arkansas State
UL earns bowl eligibility with 28-27 win over Arkansas State
Madeline Adams - KLFY
10/24/21
Behind a pair of dazzling rushing displays from running backs Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson, Louisiana totaled 424 yards on the ground and powered past Arkansas State, 28-27,
Read Full Story on klfy.com
